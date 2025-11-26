Ranveer Singh, who is known to be in awe of his beautiful wife Deepika Padukone, is making headlines for his bromance with singer AP Dhillon. Ranveer Singh Sets the Internet on Fire With Fierce ‘Agent’ Look in a New Untitled Project; Fans Call It His Most Intense Avatar Yet (View Post)

Popular influencer Orry took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video from a star-studded wedding.

Ranveer Singh Enjoys AP Dhillon’s ‘With You’ Performance as Orry Jokes About Their ‘Chemistry’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

The clip had Dhillon singing his track "With You" for the guests at the wedding while Ranveer enjoys the performance, looking enchanted.

Ranveer and Dillion were seen maintaining eye contact and enjoying a playful camaraderie in the video.

Taking a dig at the situation, Orry added the text to the clip, "When you realize there is more chemistry between these 2 than the bride and groom."

"@deepikapadukone come get your mans (Enraged Face emojis)," Orry captioned the post.

Reacting to the hilarious post, one of the Insta users wrote, "But why are they looking into each other’s eyes??? (sic)."

Another one shared, "If only someone looked at me the way Ranveer looks at AP."

The third comment read, "Hahahhaaha and orry made it more obvious with his eyes."

One of the cybercitizens penned, "DP doesn’t have to worry because everything is happening in closed eyes."

Another comment on the post went like this, "Orry is camera bombing between AP And RS!".

Talking about Ranveer's professional commitments, he will soon star in Aditya Dhar's much-awaited Dhurandhar.

Featuring Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar will be reaching the theatres on December 5.

Speaking during the trailer launch event of the movie, Ranveer praised co-star Arjun Rampal for his dedication to his work and his craft. Ranveer Singh Removes All Instagram Posts Ahead of His 40th Birthday, Fans Wonder Why.

He was heard saying, “Arjun sir is known to be the most good-looking man on earth. But, people are now realising his depth and range as an actor. This look and presentation as an actor, I don’t know how Aditya managed to achieve this. On set the female crew members used to be all head over heels for Arjun sir despite his fierce look in the film”.

