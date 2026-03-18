As the countdown to Ugadi 2026 begins, anticipation for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh has reached a fever pitch. Producer Naveen Yerneni, of Mythri Movie Makers, recently shared his high expectations for the film after viewing the final cut, describing it as a "huge blockbuster" that will satisfy the actor's massive fanbase. ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Release Date: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Moves to March 19, to Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’ After ‘Toxic’ Shifts to June 2026.

The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, strategically timed to coincide with the Ugadi festival. This release date was recently moved forward by a week to capitalise on the holiday window, replacing the slot originally held by the postponed film Toxic.

Naveen Yerneni Talks About ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Speaking at a recent promotional event, Naveen Yerneni provided an early "review" of the project, expressing immense confidence in the collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar. According to reports from 123Telugu, Yerneni confirmed he had watched the finished version of the movie and was thoroughly impressed.

"I watched the film yesterday. It’s going to be a huge blockbuster," Yerneni stated. "You can walk into the film with huge expectations, and the movie will still deliver. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a tribute to Pawan Kalyan garu by Harish."

The producer emphasised that the film recaptures the energy seen in the duo's previous hit, Gabbar Singh. He noted that the director has meticulously crafted the story to highlight Pawan Kalyan’s "swag" and screen presence, blending intense action with the star's signature comedic timing.

Watch ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Press Meet

A High-Stakes Festive Release

Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Pawan Kalyan as a powerful and honest police officer. The recently released trailer, which garnered over 16 million views within 24 hours, showcases a mix of commercial elements, including punch dialogues, high-octane fights, and family-oriented entertainment.

The film stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads, with a supporting cast that includes Ashutosh Rana, Gautami, and R Parthiban as the antagonist. The technical crew is equally high-profile, with Devi Sri Prasad composing the songs and S Thaman providing the background score. Pawan Kalyan Reacts to Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row, Says ‘Makers Should Not Have Approached Court’ (Watch Video).

As the film prepares for its March 19 debut, it faces a notable box office clash with the Bollywood sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, industry analysts expect Ustaad Bhagat Singh to dominate the Telugu states, supported by a government-approved ticket hike and early 4:00 AM benefit shows in Andhra Pradesh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).