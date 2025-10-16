The funeral that was held at the Pawan Hans Cremation Centre also saw Bollywood singer Mika Singh, television actor Kushal Tandon, and Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra attend the funeral of the late actor, who passed away on the 15th of October – Wednesday. Pankaj Dheer Passes Away: Riteish Deshmukh Pays Heartfelt Tribute to 'Mahabharat's Karna, Says ‘No One Appeared More Powerful Than You on the Battlefield’ (View Post).

Arbaaz was seen in an all-white shirt and pants, while Mika also wore a white shirt and beige pants. Kushal, who looked bereaved, was also seen in an all-white outfit. Tandon was seen standing tall with Pankaj Dheer's son, Nikitin Dheer, in his tough times. Sidharth Malhotra, dressed in a simple white shirt and blue jeans, was seen meeting Nikitin Dheer and offering condolences to the bereaved family.

Heartfelt Farewell as Celebrities Gather at Pawan Hans Cremation Centre to Pay Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nikitin Dheer has worked with Sidharth in the movie Shershaah. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also attended the funeral around the same time to pay his last respects to the late actor. For the uninitiated, Pankaj Dheer has been battling cancer for quite some time now, and according to reports, he had also recently undergone a major operation.

Actor Mukesh Rishi was also seen at the cremation ground, paying his last respects to the veteran actor. Pankaj was 68 years old at the time of passing away. The official social media account of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) posted a note on the platform informing about the actor's demise.

In an official statement shared by them on their social media account, they wrote, "CINTAA and CAWT mourn the loss of Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, former General Secretary of CINTAA and former Chairman of CAWT — a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered."

Funeral today at 4:30 PM at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle (W). Om Shanti". ‘Mahabharat’ Actor Pankaj Dheer Passes Away at 68 After Cancer Battle; Funeral to Be Held in Mumbai.

Pankaj Dheer, who has been a part of many superhit Bollywood movies and television shows, is survived by wife Aneeta, his actor son Nikitin Dheer, and actress daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Instagram/Viral Bhayani). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).