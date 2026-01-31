Dharma Productions has officially announced that its upcoming romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, will now arrive in theatres on May 8, 2026. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the film was originally slated for a 2025 release before being moved to an April 2026 window. In a fresh update shared on January 31, 2026, the makers confirmed the shift to early May to capitalise on the lucrative summer holiday period. Ananya Panday Posts Injury Photo, Shares Health Update With Fans (View Post).

In an update shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it was revealed that the makers of Chand Mera Dil have decided to push the release date to May 8, 2026. The decision appears to be a strategic move by producer Karan Johar and director Vivek Soni. By moving to May, the film aims to avoid a crowded April calendar and instead anchor itself during the peak vacation season.

This new date positions the musical romance just a week before other high-profile projects, including Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla and Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan: Force of the Forest, both of which are scheduled for May 15.

About ‘Chand Mera Dil’

Directed by Vivek Soni, known for the digital hit Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Chand Mera Dil is being marketed as an "intense and passionate musical love story." The project first gained traction in late 2024 with its evocative tagline: "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai" (One has to go a little crazy in love).

The film marks the first big-screen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Early posters and leaked set photos from Jamshedpur have already sparked significant social media buzz, suggesting a blend of soulful music and contemporary emotional conflict.

Upcoming Films of Ananya Panday and Lakshya

Both actors have stayed busy with high-profile projects leading up to this release: Ananya Panday: The actress recently starred in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan and appeared in the action sequel Kesari Chapter 2. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Discount ‘DDLJ’ Romcom Feels Made for Algorithms, Not Fans! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Lakshya: After gaining critical acclaim for the ultra-violent action film Kill, Lakshya recently starred in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which marked the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. He is also expected to lead the upcoming Dharma project Bedhadak.

