Despite some big hits in 2025 - namely Chhaava, Saiyaara, Mahavtar Narasimha and most recently, Dhurandhar Part 1 - the year has not been particularly kind to Bollywood. Nor, for that matter, has Bollywood been kind to the year. Alongside a few commercial successes, there were several deeply frustrating flops, and even a couple of hits that left cinephiles scratching their heads. Big names like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan all delivered disappointing duds. Year Ender 2025: Gone but Never Forgotten – Dharmendra, Shefali Jariwala, Zubeen Garg – 12 Bollywood Celebrities Who Left Us for Heavenly Abode.

One star-kid was given two chances to shine, but fate - and poor judgement - ensured both films landed directly on OTT platforms, earning some of the worst reviews of the year. For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sake, we are limiting this list to just one of his outings. After all, this is about the 11 worst Hindi films of 2025 - those high-profile projects that left us so disappointed that we reluctantly agree with critics who claim Bollywood has lost its edge, barring rare exceptions like Homebound and Superboys of Malegaon.

So, without further ado, here are eleven Hindi films that, after much deliberation, stood out as the most annoying, heartbreaking and plain bad - especially considering the star power riding on them.

1. Nadaaniyan

Poster of Nadaaniyan

Alarm bells should ring when the debut of a highly anticipated star-kid bypasses theatres for an OTT release. But nobody expected this YA romantic comedy to be quite this disastrous. Nadaaniyan spectacularly derailed the careers of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor (whose debut, The Archies, was also poorly received) before they could even begin. Khushi at least fared marginally better with Loveyapa, also released in 2025. Dharma Productions, however, went two for two with Ibrahim, sending Sarzameen straight to OTT as well, where he was only marginally better. Marginally, being the keyword. ‘Nadaaniyan’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are Insufferable in This Clueless Campus Romcom.

2. Sikandar

Salman Khan in Sikandar

Salman Khan’s film was so bad that his fans thanked their stars it leaked online before release, giving them something else to blame for its failure. The superstar looks completely disengaged, his pairing with a much younger Rashmika Mandanna (who was barely there) feels awkward, and not even the action sequences manage to salvage the film. Director AR Murugadoss also had a forgettable year, as his Tamil film Madharaasi failed commercially, though it still fared better than Sikandar in terms of reviews.

3. The Bhootnii

Poster of The Bhootnii

Sanjay Dutt turned producer and lead actor for this horror-comedy that managed to be neither scary nor funny. Everything about the film screams misfire - from the performances to the special effects, direction and screenplay. It genuinely makes you wonder what prompted Dutt to invest in the project, unless the idea was to lumber around sets like a desi Blade knock-off.

4. Kapkapiii

A Still From Kapkapiii

This remake of the Malayalam hit Romancham completely misunderstands what made the original work. Poor casting choices - Tusshar Kapoor stepping into Arjun Ashokan’s shoes being the biggest misstep - unnecessary Bollywood embellishments like item songs and forced romance, and weak special effects doom the film. Sadly, it also became the swansong of director Sangeeth Sivan, who passed away before the film’s release.

5. Housefull 5

A Still From Housefull 5

On paper, it had everything going for it: a massive ensemble cast, actors with proven comic timing, a fun murder-on-a-cruise-ship hook, and even a marketing gimmick involving two different climaxes. In reality, whether you watched version A or B made little difference. Housefull 5 was largely an insufferable exercise in trying - and failing - to be funny, while also being disturbingly creepy in its sleazy treatment of its female leads. Grow up, please.

6. Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn seems to be losing interest in making his screen presence count. While Raid 2 turned out to be a hit, Azaad, SOS2 and De De Pyaar De 2 all flopped. Among them, Son of Sardaar 2 easily takes the crown for sheer laziness. Packed with unfunny jokes and bizarre casting logic - including asking the characters in the film to accept Mrunal Thakur as the mother of a twenty-year-old - the film doesn’t even try to make you laugh. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Wants Us To Laugh but Where Are the Jokes?

7. War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2

The YRF Spy Universe has seen highs (Pathaan) and lows (Tiger 3), but 2025 marked its first outright flop with War 2. Ayan Mukerji struggles to stitch together a coherent action thriller despite having Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR at his disposal. A scattered screenplay and underwhelming technical execution accelerate the franchise’s downward spiral, pushing it dangerously close to extinction.

8. Param Sundari

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari

To fully appreciate how badly this inter-regional romance misfires, you might have to be a Malayali, and unfortunately for the film, the writer of this feature is one. Janhvi Kapoor delivers one of her weakest performances (which is saying something), reduced to a caricature, while Kerala itself is flattened into a stereotype where all the girls seem to swoon over Sidharth Malhotra. The film even gets basic geographical or cultural details wrong. Ironically, the roast videos by Malayali YouTubers proved far more entertaining than anything the film offered. ‘Param Sundari’ Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romance Drowns in This Racially Offensive Love Story.

9. Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4

When everything else failed, Tiger Shroff was hoping to clung to the Baaghi franchise - until even that deserted him. Marketed as the most violent entry yet, the film features laughably bad action, wooden performances and an atrocious plot. At this point, only a miracle can revive Shroff’s acting career, and for his sake, one hopes it arrives soon.

10. Mastiii 4

Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh in Mastiii 4

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat may have worked at the box office, but quality was never Milap Zaveri’s strong suit. This spot, however, belongs firmly to Mastiii 4 - an aggressively juvenile adult comedy with not a single joke that lands. The humour swings between cringe and outright repulsive, made worse by actors who look far too old for such antics. If Tusshar Kapoor was bad in Kapkapiii, he is somehow worse here.

11. Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush’s fourth Hindi film may be doing well commercially, but that does not make it good. Even setting aside its toxic worldview - which, sadly, seems to be a trend - the screenplay is deeply flawed, especially in the second half. The overwrought third act takes the idea of 'sacrifice in love' to an absurd extreme. In the end, perhaps the success of Tere Ishk Mein says more about the audience than the film itself. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Movie Review: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon Drown in This Toxic Ode to Male Victimhood.

Honourable Mentions (because I am too exhausted to write about them): Fateh, Badass Ravi Kumar, Chhorii 2, Jewel Thief, Romeo S3, Kesari Veer, Detective Sherdil, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Nikita Roy, Sarzameen, Andaaz 2, The Bengal Files, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, Love in Vietnam, Ek Chatur Naar, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, The Taj Story, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2025 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).