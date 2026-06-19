PM Modi Joins Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Trend: BJP India Drops Explosive Edit With Blockbuster Movie’s Track ‘Move’ (Watch Viral Video)

The cultural impact of the blockbuster spy-thriller franchise Dhurandhar has reached political circles, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi featuring in a viral social media trend surrounding the film. The official social media handles of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared an edited video adopting the movie's stylistic theme. The trend coincides with the digital release of the film's uncensored international cut, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha, which expanded its availability across major streaming platforms on June 19, 2026. ‘Era Driven by Aspirations’: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Diaspora As True Strength of India-France Ties in Paris Address.

PM Modi Joins ‘Dhurandhar’ Mania

The viral trend took off online after political parties and global figures leaned into the film's pop-culture footprint. Following an online edit shared by the BJP utilising the cinematic style of the movie, the Dhurandhar trend quickly transformed from a theatrical box-office phenomenon into a political talking point.

The integration of political elements mirrors the film's actual content. The cinematic sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, incorporates real broadcast footage of Prime Minister Modi from significant historical events, including his 2014 swearing-in ceremony and the 2016 demonetisation announcement. These inclusions have drawn significant reactions from theatrical audiences, blending real-world geopolitical history with the fictional narrative.

PM Modi Hops Onto Dhurandhar Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BJP - Bharatiya Janata Party (@bjp4india)

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Raw and Undekha Streaming Details

The spike in social media attention follows the highly anticipated digital premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha on Netflix India. Released in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam this uncensored international cut spans a massive runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the franchise has emerged as a massive commercial juggernaut, earning over INR 1,800 crore globally. While the film initially faced several cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its domestic theatrical release, the streaming version restores extended action sequences, unmuted dialogue, and previously omitted scenes from its overseas cut. This follows the film's initial domestic digital release on JioHotstar earlier in the month, solidifying its presence as a major cross-platform release. Ranveer Singh To Stay Silent on ‘Don 3’ Controversy for 18 Months Until ‘Pralay’ Release, Reveals Trade Journalist.

The Dhurandhar political trend video highlights how the film's signature look and music are being utilised online in political social media campaigns.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).