Mumbai, September 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17. Born in Gujarat's Vadnagar on September 17, 1950, Narendra Modi has served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and is now in his third term as Prime Minister. The PM has inspired millions of Indians with his vision, leadership, and inspiring thoughts and quotes on various aspects of life.

Hailed as an excellent orator, the three-time Prime Minister has developed and mastered a unique style of connecting with the masses. There are few, if any, who come close to him as far as public speaking is concerned. As PM Modi steps into the Platinum Jubilee year, we take a look at some of his most memorable quotes. PM Modi’s Birthday 2025: BJP To Screen Film ‘Chalo Jeete Hai’ Across Bihar on PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday and Hold ‘Sewa Pakhwada’.

Here Are Some of the Memorable, Inspirational and Famous Quotes by PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

PM Narendra Modi Quotes. (Photo Credits: File Image)

PM Narendra Modi on Casteism and Vote Bank Politics

PM Narendra Modi Quotes. (Photo Credits: File Image)

PM Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor

PM Narendra Modi Quotes. (Photo Credits: File Image)

PM Narendra Modi on the Indian Constitution

PM Narendra Modi Quotes. (Photo Credits: File Image)

PM Narendra Modi on Governance

PM Narendra Modi Quotes. (Photo Credits: File Image)

PM Narendra Modi on Democracy

PM Narendra Modi Quotes. (Photo Credits: File Image)

PM Narendra Modi on Disablities

PM Narendra Modi Quotes. (Photo Credits: File Image)

PM Modi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1985. He became chief minister of Gujarat, serving four terms from 2001 to 2014. He became India's 14th Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and is serving his third consecutive term. PM Modi Birthday: Renowned Lyricist and Poet Manoj Muntashir Announces Musical Saga ‘Mera Desh Pahle’ Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday.

On September 17, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first PM MITRA Park and launch the fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The Prime Minister will also launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan on September 17 at Bhainsola village in Dhar district.

