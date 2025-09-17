Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, September 17, with leaders across party lines extending warm wishes on his birthday. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed him as the "trailblazer of a developed India," while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari prayed for the eradication of terrorism and corruption under his leadership. Piyush Goyal lauded Modi’s five decades of service, highlighting welfare schemes, cultural revival, and bold national security decisions. UP CM Yogi Adityanath called him the “torchbearer of New India,” praising his resolve and global influence. Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Mehsana, Modi served three terms as CM before becoming India’s Prime Minister. He is now serving his third consecutive term as the nation’s leader. 'Modi Is Doing a Tremendous Job': US President Donald Trump Wishes 'Friend' PM Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday, Says 'Thank You for Your Support on Ending the War Between Russia and Ukraine'.

Rekha Gupta Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Nitin Gadkari Wishes PM Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Narendra Modi

Piyush Goyal Hails PM Modi’s Five-Decade Service to the Nation As He Turns 75

मैं 140 करोड़ देशवासियों की ओर से माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी को उनके जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें दीर्घायु दें, उनका स्वास्थ्य अच्छा रखे ताकि वह दशकों तक भारत और यहां के लोगों की सेवा कर पाएं। आपने 50 वर्षों से देश की सेवा करते हुए… pic.twitter.com/ntD8LCg0MD — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 16, 2025

