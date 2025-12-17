Actress Radhikka Madan, best known for her roles in Angrezi Medium and Sarfira, set social media buzzing, not for her films but her personal life. The actress, who is rumoured to be dating Vihaan Samat, was once again spotted with him in Mumbai recently. While the couple have been making headlines for their public appearances together since 2024, they have not confirmed their romance yet. Now, a video of her latest public appearance with Vihhaan has gone viral. On First Anniversary of 'Sarfira', Radhikka Madan Recalls Learning Marathi for Her Maharashtrian Character in Film.

Radhikka Madan Leaves Rumoured BF Vihaan Samat’s Hand After Spotting Paprazzi

On Monday (December 15), a new video of Radhikka Madan strolling with her rumoured boyfriend, Vihaan Samat, surfaced online. In the video, the lovebirds are seen exiting an eye hospital holding hands. However, as soon as Radhikka noticed the paparazzi from a distance, she released Vihaan's hand. The two were seen talking to each other, with the actress visibly disappointed, as if she didn't want the photographers to capture them together.

For the outing, Rdahikka wore a brown full-sleeved cropped jacket and denim shorts, while Vihaan could be seen in a pink t-shirt.

Radhikka Madan Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Vihaan Samat in Mumbai – Watch Video

A few months back, a Reddit post featuring a picture featuring a candid moment between Rdahikka and Vihaan went viral on the internet. The photo showed the lovebirds engaged in a deep conversation at a mall, holding each other's hands. Radhikka Madan Birthday: A Trendsetter Redefining Fashion on Instagram (View Pics).

Radhika Madan’s Work Front

Radhikka Madan will next star in Subedaar, an upcoming cop action film starring Anil Kapoor. The actress also has Dinesh Vijan's Rumi Ki Sharafat in her pipeline.

