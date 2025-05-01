Famous People Born on May 1: May 1 marks the birthday of several renowned personalities from around the world. Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, and acclaimed Irish actor Jamie Dornan are among the prominent names born on this day. Business leader Anand Mahindra, South Korean actor Park Hae-jin, and filmmaker Wes Anderson also share this date. The day is further distinguished by the birth anniversaries of legendary figures like actor Balraj Sahni and playback singer Manna Dey, along with actress Radhika Madan, Sonnalli Seygall, former Miss World Diana Hayden, and Italian footballer Leonardo Bonucci. May 1, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Anushka Sharma Ajith Kumar Jamie Dornan Anand Mahindra Park Hae-jin Radhika Madan Wes Anderson Balraj Sahni (1 May 1913 – 13 April 1973) Manna Dey (1 May 1919 − 24 October 2013) Sonnalli Seygall Diana Hayden Leonardo Bonucci

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on April 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).