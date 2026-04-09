Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha continues to build excitement ahead of its April 10 release, with the makers unveiling a quirky promotional video to announce the opening of advance bookings. The film, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has already created buzz with its intense mix of action, romance and drama. 'Dhurandhar' Actor Rakesh Bedi Apologises After Using Banned Term ‘Harijan’ in Viral Video Following Azad Samaj Party Objection (Watch)

'Dhurandhar' Star Rakesh Bedi Promotes 'Dacoit' on Instagram - Watch Video:

a View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Bedi (@therakeshbedi)

Rakesh Bedi’s 'Dacoit' Promo Goes Viral

The newly released promo of Dacoit adds a fun twist, featuring actor Rakesh Bedi in a humorous avatar inspired by the iconic Rehman “Dakait” vibe from his film Dhurandhar, a character made iconic by actor Akshaye Khanna. The video begins with Bedi selling tickets when he receives a call from director Anurag Kashyap, who urgently asks him to book two tickets for Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, a film in which Anurag stars as an actor. Soon after, actor Sunil also tries his luck at grabbing tickets of Dacoit from Bedi. ‘Jameel Jamali’ Rakesh Bedi REACTS to Criticism Over ‘Creepy’ Video of Kissing Sara Arjun at ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer Launch.

'Dacoit' Advance Booking Now Open

In a comic moment, Rakesh Bedi corrects their pronunciation of the film’s title, while Adivi Sesh quietly sneaks in, grabs two tickets, and makes a quick escape. With advance bookings now open for Dacoit, audiences are being urged to secure their seats before shows sell out.

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