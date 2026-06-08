Rakhee Gulzar Reacts to Aamir Khan’s Third Wedding With Gauri Spratt, Asks ‘What’s Wrong in Marrying at 60?’

Bollywood is buzzing with news of superstar Aamir Khan's upcoming third marriage to his long-time partner, Gauri Spratt. As the couple prepares for their intimate ceremony on July 5, 2026, veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar has stepped forward to vehemently defend Khan's decision to marry at 61, challenging societal scrutiny over age in relationships. Aamir Khan CONFIRMS Marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5 After Two Years of Relationship.

Rakhee Gulzar Defends Aamir Khan's Decision to Marry Gauri Spratt at 61

Rakhee Gulzar, 78, expressed her support for Aamir Khan, highlighting that age should not be a barrier to love and companionship. Speaking to Variety India, the acclaimed actress dismissed critics questioning Khan's age for remarrying.

"What is wrong with marrying at 60?" Gulzar questioned, adding, "Robert De Niro has been married twice and is now in a relationship with Tiffany Chen, with whom he has a daughter born in 2023. He became a father again when he was over 80. Happiness in a marriage is not about age." She further cited her own experience, stating, "I got married when Gulzar was almost 40."

Despite not having worked with Aamir Khan, Rakhee praised his character and his ability to maintain cordial relationships with his ex-wives. "I am not in touch with the goings-on in the film industry, nor have I worked with Aamir Khan. But I do know he is a very sincere person. And I love the way he has maintained his friendship with his two wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, even after the marriages ended. It says a lot about him," she remarked.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's Wedding Details Emerge

Aamir Khan, born on March 14, 1965, and currently 61 years old, confirmed his marriage plans with Gauri Spratt earlier this month. The couple is set to exchange vows on July 5, 2026.

Gauri Spratt, 47, who hails from Bengaluru and has a background in fashion, beauty, and wellness, was introduced publicly by Khan during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025. The actor had previously hinted at their relationship, stating he felt "complete" with Gauri and that their bond was a natural progression. Gauri is also a mother to a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.

The wedding is expected to be a private and intimate affair, reportedly a registered marriage ceremony at Khan's residence, attended by immediate family and a close circle of friends, steering clear of a grand Bollywood spectacle. Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Wishes Actor on Getting Married for the 3rd Time, Says Very Brave of Him (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan's Marital History

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the former couple share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy before separating in 2021. Aamir is now reportedly set to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).