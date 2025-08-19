Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar has reportedly run into unexpected trouble during its shoot in Ladakh. According to ANI, more than 120 crew members fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Sunday and were rushed to SNM Hospital in Leh, forcing the shoot to be halted. ‘Dhurandhar’: Film Isn’t Anything Like I Have Seen Before, Says Arjun Rampal.

120 Crew Members Hospitalised During ‘Dhurandhar’ Shoot

The hospital’s medical superintendent confirmed the emergency, saying, “Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated.” She added that while most patients are now stable and discharged, five remain under observation. “There were no casualties. Some came with severe dehydration, while others had pain in the abdomen, vomiting, acute gastroenteritis and headaches. We received much help from the district administration, and we managed to transfer a few patients for treatment and crowd management,” she said.

No Casualties Reported After Food Poisoning

The official further revealed that the incident happened on a Bollywood film set. “They apparently had the food arranged on the sets and developed diarrhoea and vomiting. Food samples have been sent for examination, and the final reports are pending,” she explained. While multiple reports suggest the film in question is indeed Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, the makers are yet to make an official statement. ‘Dhurandhar’: Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh Looks Invincible in First Look of His Upcoming Film (Watch Video)

Watch ’Dhurandhar’s First Look:

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ To Release on December 5

Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhara, the film is scheduled for release on December 5, 2025. The first-look poster recently introduced audiences to Ranveer Singh’s fierce new avatar, with long hair, a beard, and a bulked-up physique.

