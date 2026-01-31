Rashmika Mandanna Blushes After Paparazzi Ask Her ‘Hume Invite Nahi Kar Rahe?’ Amid Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda (Watch Video)

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again found herself at the centre of wedding speculation following a lighthearted encounter with the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. On Friday, the Pushpa star was visibly blushing when photographers teased her about an upcoming "invitation," a moment that has quickly gone viral across social media platforms. ‘Rana Baali’: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reunite for Rahul Sankrityan’s Period Action Drama; Release Date Out (Watch Video).

The interaction occurred as Mandanna was making her way to the departure terminal. Dressed in a casual white T-shirt and denim, the actress stopped to pose for the cameras before being playfully grilled about her rumoured marriage to fellow actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Playful Interaction With Paps

The viral moment began when a photographer quipped, "Hume invite nahi kar rahe?" (Aren't you inviting us?), subtly referencing the persistent rumours of a February wedding.

Initially, Mandanna attempted to deflect the question with a smile, asking, "Kis cheez ke liye?" (For what?). However, as the paparazzi continued to hint at a wedding invitation, she was seen laughing and blushing before walking toward the security gate, leaving the questions unanswered, but the curiosity of fans peaked. Speculation regarding Mandanna and Deverakonda has intensified over the last few months. Reports surfaced in October 2025 claiming the couple had held an intimate engagement ceremony with close family members.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Response to Wedding Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

While neither actor has officially confirmed the relationship, industry buzz suggests a destination wedding may be planned for late February 2026, with Udaipur, Rajasthan, frequently mentioned as a potential venue. Mandanna has previously maintained a private stance on the matter, stating she would speak about her personal life only when the time felt right. Amid Wedding Rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together at Hyderabad Airport After Romantic New Year Vacation in Rome (Watch Video).

Rashmika Mandanna's Work Front

Despite the personal rumours, Mandanna remains one of the busiest stars in Indian cinema. Just today, director Homi Adajania announced the wrap of her upcoming Bollywood film, Cocktail 2, where she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She also has Ranabaali, Mysaa and Pushpa 3 in her pipeline.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Instant Bollywood), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).