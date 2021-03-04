A couple of days back the first poster of Saina Nehwal's biopic starring Parineeti Chopra was released. It had Saina modeled around a shuttlecock. While many raved about the neat imagery, a few of the users on Twitter pointed out that Badminton serves don't happen from the top. That generally is a tennis trope. Today, a new teaser of the film was released and the logo seemed to have undergone a change. Now they may not have confirmed if the change was done due to the controversy but our guess is, the makers decided to alter it to make it more accurate. Saina: Badminton or Tennis? Twitterati Points Out a Crucial Mistake In Poster Of Parineeti Chopra’s Saina Nehwal Biopic

The new logo is golden embossed imagery with a movement being captured of a Badminton player. The mistake in the poster was a technical one or rather a basic understanding of the game. Many even quipped on Twitter wondering if Saina Nehwal approved the poster. Some even went to the extent of calling it Sania instead of Saina.

Check out the old teaser first...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Check the new logo here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Saina also stars Manav Kaul apart from Parineeti Chopra and is directed by Amole Gupte. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).