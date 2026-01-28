Actors Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget recently found themselves at the centre of online speculation after social media posts claimed the two were planning to get married. The rumours spread quickly, sparking curiosity among fans who have followed their friendship and on-screen chemistry for years. However, Karan Wahi has now clarified that the reports are untrue. Are Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi Planning To Get Married Soon? Here’s What We Know.

Karan Wahi Calls the Rumours ‘Fake News’

Reacting to the claims, Karan Wahi dismissed the speculation in a statement to Hindustan Times. He called the reports “fake news,” making it clear that there are no wedding plans between him and Jennifer Winget. His response brought clarity amid growing online chatter and ended weeks of guessing among fans.

Who Is Karan Wahi?

Karan Wahi is a television actor and host who gained popularity through youth-based shows and reality programs. Over the years, he has built a strong fan following with his screen presence and consistent performances. Known for keeping his personal life private, Wahi has remained single in recent years and continues to focus on his acting and hosting assignments.

Who Is Jennifer Winget?

Jennifer Winget is among the most recognised faces on Indian television. She rose to fame through daily soaps and later expanded into digital series. She was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and separated in 2014, announcing their divorce later that year.

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget Reunion Sparks Rumours

Jennifer and Karan first worked together in the popular television show Dil Mil Gaye, where she played Dr Riddhima Gupta and he portrayed Dr Siddhant Modi. The show became a major hit and helped build a lasting professional bond and friendship between them. Nearly 14 years later, the duo reunited in the 2024 web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, where their chemistry once again drew praise from viewers. Following their recent collaboration and public appearances, social media users began speculating about a possible relationship and wedding. Fan enthusiasm and viral posts further fuelled the rumours before clarification came from Wahi. Karan Wahi Birthday: A Glimpse Into His Style and Charisma on Instagram.

Actors Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Jennifer Winget will next be seen in an untitled Netflix series alongside Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas. Karan Wahi, meanwhile, is set to appear with Surbhi Jyoti in the upcoming show Seven And A Half Dates. For now, both actors remain focused on their professional commitments, with no wedding plans on the horizon.

