Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is multi-talented and there's no doubt about it. He's an actor, producer, painter, singer and a family man. But did you know that he is also quite decent in the kitchen? Well, as a recent video shared by Sallu's sister Bina Kak on her social media sees him tossing onions. Nah, the actor is not fooling around, but he is actually seen preparing fresh raw onion pickle. We definitely didn't know that the muscular man is also interested in cooking. Antim: A Turban-Clad Salman Khan Makes a Grand Entry on the Sets of Aayush Sharma’s Film (Watch Video).

In the two and a half minute video, we see Salman Khan making the pickle from the scratch, all solo. He puts all the masala and salt as required. Later on, he also adds oil to the recipe. However, the most interesting part comes at the end when he grabs a bite of his handmade pickle and says, "Amazing", lauding his own cooking skills. To which Bina adds, "Khud ki tareef (you're praising yourself)." Antim: The Final Truth First Look Teaser: It’s Salman Khan VS Aayush Sharma in This Raw and Gritty Actioner (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina)

So, how impressed are you with Salman's work in the above video? Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, a turban clad Salman was spotted at Antim: The Final Truth's sets which hinted that he has begun shooting for the project. This one also sees his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma and is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Earlier, talking about the film, a source had told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action-thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean-shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard.” Stay tuned!

