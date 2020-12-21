It was just a few days back when pictures of a turban-clad Salman Khan from the sets of Antim: The Final Truth was all over the internet. And now, on December 21, 2020, the makers of the film have dropped the first teaser of the flick which sees Salman and Aayush Sharma at loggerheads. Reportedly, in this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, while Aayush plays the role of a baddie (gangster), Salman will be seen as a sikh cop. The first glimpse from Antim is out and it's a war between the two leads. Avika Gor, Balika Vadhu Actress, Replaced From Salman Khan's Film Antim... The Final Truth, Mahima Makwana Roped In As Replacement.

The teaser starts with a shirtless Aayush running towards Salman with an aim to punch him, however, the latter stops the attack, and at the end, we see both the guys looking into each other's eyes with a lot of intensity. Going by the feels, this one looks like a typical actioner with ofcourse Salman's charm added to it. All in all, the peek does make us curious. Antim is the official remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Antim: A Turban-Clad Salman Khan Makes a Grand Entry on the Sets of Aayush Sharma’s Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Antim's Teaser Below:

Produced by Salman Khan Films, earlier in a statement, the superstar had talked about Antim and said, "I am looking forward to Antim. Being back on sets after a good long break because of the lockdown. The audiences will surely enjoy this film, a universe is being created like never before." The flick is said to hit the silver screens in 2021. Stay tuned!

