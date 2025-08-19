Mumbai is battling heavy rainfall, and actor Harshvardhan Rane has stepped in to caution residents. The Sanam Teri Kasam star shared an Instagram story urging people not to order food from outside during the ongoing downpour. "Guys pls make your own food today," Rane wrote, along with a photo showing a delivery man struggling on his two-wheeler, halfway submerged in water. ‘Honest, Heart-Wrenching Love Story’: Harshvardhan Rane Applauds ‘Saiyaara’ for Breaking Industry Formulas (View Post)

Mumbai Streets Waterlogged Amid Red Alert

The city has been experiencing intense rains for the past two days, prompting authorities to issue a red alert. Traffic snarls, tree collapses and waterlogged streets have made travel challenging, especially for delivery workers trying to navigate the flooded roads.

Harshvardhan Rane’s New Film ‘Silaa’ With Director Omung Kumar

Rane, who rose to fame with Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, is currently working on his upcoming romantic-action film Silaa. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar, the movie also stars Ipsitaa, Karanveer Mehra and Sadia Khateeb. The screenplay is by Sameer Joshi, with dialogues written by Aarambh M Singh. ‘Silaa’: Harshvardhan Rane-Sadia Khateeb Embrace Each Other Drenched in Blood and Emotion in First Look From Omung Kumar’s Upcoming Film (View Motion Poster)

Harshvardhan Rane Highlights Delivery Workers Safety

In a show of concern for Mumbai’s delivery personnel, Rane’s message comes as a reminder to prioritise safety during extreme weather conditions while fans eagerly await his next film.

