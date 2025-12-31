New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Shimla, December 31: The Shimla weather forecast for December 31 points to a sharp transition to wintry conditions, with rain or snowfall likely across the hill town as a cold wave grips the region. According to the India Meteorological Department, the Shimla weather on New Year’s Eve will be marked by “Cold Day” conditions due to persistent cloud cover and high moisture levels.

Shimla Weather Forecast for December 31

As per the latest Shimla weather forecast, the minimum temperature on December 31 is expected to settle around 9.0°C, while the maximum may reach 16.0°C. The day is likely to witness rain or snow, with IMD issuing a Cold Day alert, even though no formal warning has been sounded for precipitation. Weather Forecast Today, December 31: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Western Disturbance Effect

The change in Shimla weather is being driven by an active western disturbance impacting Himachal Pradesh. While lower areas may receive rain, higher reaches such as Kufri and Narkanda stand a better chance of snowfall, potentially leading to localized accumulation by late evening. Manali Weather Forecast: Will It Snow on December 31? Hill Station Braces for Winter Storm As New Year 2026 Approaches.

Impact on Tourism and Travel

With New Year’s Eve celebrations underway, the evolving Shimla weather forecast has heightened tourist activity around Mall Road and the Ridge. Authorities have advised caution on routes leading to upper Himachal, as slippery road conditions are possible if snowfall intensifies.

Shimla Weather Forecast for This Week

IMD’s outlook beyond December 31 indicates that unsettled Shimla weather will continue into early January:

January 1: Minimum 4.0°C, maximum 14.0°C, with rain or snow likely. The day may also see a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, along with Cold Wave and Cold Day conditions.

January 2: Temperatures may dip further to 2.0°C (minimum) and 14.0°C (maximum), with rain or snow forecast but no warning issued.

January 3–5: A gradual improvement is expected, with mainly clear skies on January 3 and partly cloudy conditions by January 5. Minimum temperatures are likely to range between 3.0°C and 4.0°C, while maximums may climb to 15–16°C.

Due to a landslide on the Shoghi–Anandpur–Mehli bypass, the route is currently closed, forcing all traffic to divert through the main Kalka–Shimla road.

To manage the resulting congestion between Dhalli and Kufri, authorities have advised that tourists traveling toward Kufri or Narkanda can use the Dhalli–Mashobra–Bhalku Road–Bhekhalati link roadas an alternative route.

For now, the focus remains on December 31, as the Shimla weather forecast raises hopes of a chilly, possibly snow-kissed New Year’s Eve while urging residents and visitors to stay alert to rapidly changing conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).