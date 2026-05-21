Sanjay Dutt Flies to the US for Routine Check-Up After Lung Cancer Recovery – Report

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly travelled to the United States to undergo a series of routine medical evaluations. The visit comes several years after the veteran actor successfully completed his treatment for lung cancer. According to industry reports, the trip is part of his standard post-recovery healthcare regimen to monitor his health and ensure long-term wellness. ‘Aakhri Sawal’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Praises Sanjay Dutt-Starrer on RSS’s 100-Year Journey After Grand Premiere.

Is Sanjay Dutt Currently in the US?

According to sources close to the development, the 65-year-old actor left for the United States earlier this week. Accompanying him are close family members who have travelled to support him during his medical checkups.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Sanjay Dutt’s exact itinerary remains confidential, though he may travel across different regions. "Sanju’s entire US itinerary is not known. He may also fly to the East Coast from LA," a source stated. Insiders have reassured the public regarding his current health condition, adding, "As of now, all that can be said on his physical well-being is that he is well. He has been travelling to America in the last few years on a regular basis for his annual check-ups. This time is no different."

Background on Cancer Diagnosis and Recovery

Dutt was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in August 2020 after experiencing severe breathlessness and chest discomfort. Initial medical examinations in Mumbai revealed a significant fluid buildup in his lungs, which subsequently led to the diagnosis.

Following his diagnosis, the actor underwent rigorous medical therapy, including precision oncology and targeted treatments. In October 2020, just months after sharing the news of his illness publicly, Dutt announced that he had successfully beaten the disease and was in full remission.

Focus on Health, Fitness, and Film Projects

Since his recovery, the actor has maintained a strict emphasis on his health and respiratory fitness. Dutt has frequently spoken about following a disciplined daily workout routine designed specifically to maintain his lung capacity and overall physical strength. ‘Aakhri Sawal’ Trailer: Film Is for India’s Youth and Every Citizen, Says Sanjay Dutt (Watch Video).

On the professional front, the actor's medical management has not slowed his cinematic career. Following his recovery, he delivered highly praised performances in major blockbusters, including KGF: Chapter 2 and Shamshera. He remains actively involved in multiple high-profile projects scheduled for release.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).