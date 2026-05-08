‘Aakhri Sawal’ Trailer: Film Is for India’s Youth and Every Citizen, Says Sanjay Dutt (Watch Video)

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Mumbai, May 8: The trailer of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film 'Aakhri Sawal' was unveiled in Mumbai on Friday. The film revisits some of India's most talked-about historical events and has already started conversations online after the trailer's release. During the trailer launch event, actor Sanjay Dutt said he felt the film's questions and themes should reach the younger generation and people across the country. Talking about why he chose the film, Sanjay Dutt said, "When this script came to me, and when I heard the script, I felt that all these questions should reach our youth, should reach every citizen of our country. You know, and... We have tried our best to perform it, to enhance it, as you have seen."

Through dramatic scenes and strong dialogues, the film raises questions around these events and presents what the makers call "untold truths." Sanjay Dutt plays the lead role in the film and is seen in a powerful avatar throughout the trailer. Actress Sameera Reddy also marks her return with the film and appears in an important role. Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Nitu Chandra and Tridha Choudhury are also part of the cast. ‘Aakhri Sawal’: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Star Sanjay Dutt’s Next Film To Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date, First Look Poster Out.

‘Aakhri Sawal’ Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

‘Aakhri Sawal’ to Hit Theatres on May 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

The film has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The story, screenplay and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani.

Apart from its subject, the makers also said that 'Aakhri Sawal' aims to make cinema accessible to more viewers. The film will release with integrated Indian Sign Language (ISL) support for deaf audiences. Accessibility support for visually challenged viewers is also being planned. We Don't Want to Give Any Message: Producer Nikhil, Amit Sadh, Neetu Chandra on 'Aakhri Sawal'.

The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt. Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand are co-producers. 'Aakhri Sawal' is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)