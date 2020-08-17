It was recently confirmed that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. The actor was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on August 8 evening when he had complained of breathing issues. It was confirmed that the actor has not been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and been kept under observation at the hospital’s non-COVID ward. To know why the actor suffered from respiratory issues, he had to be admitted at the hospital for a day or two. Two days later it was confirmed that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. Sanjay Dutt Gets Poignant Note From Friend Paresh Ghelani Who Inspired Vicky Kaushal’s Role in ‘Sanju’.

Sanjay Dutt has been spotted paying visits at the Lilavati Hospital for check-ups. The 61-year-old actor was spotted outside at the hospital again yesterday. He was there for a check-up and was seen wearing face mask and a face shield as well. He had reportedly arrived there along with his sister Priya Dutt. He arrived by noon to meet senior pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar and left the hospital around 5pm post the appointment. According to a report in Mirror, Sanjay Dutt will begin chemotherapy sessions in Mumbai itself. On Saturday, the actor along with his sister Priya was reportedly spotted at Kokilaben Hospital. Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt to Finish Last Leg of Dubbing for Mahesh Bhatt’s Film Before His Medical Treatment Break.

Sanjay Dutt, who will next be seen in Sadak 2, had shared a post on Instagram that he would be taking a short break from work for medical treatment. The actor also urged all his fans to not speculate anything unnecessary about his health status and has promised that he will be back soon!

