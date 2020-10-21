Sanjay Dutt has recovered from cancer. The world can certainly use this piece of good news right now. The speculations about the actor's health getting better were making the rounds for some time. Today, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor confirmed the news himself on his social media. He wrote as short gratitude note for his doctors, fans and well-wishers. "My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you," Sanjay captioned his post. Sanjay Dutt Has Responded Very Well to His Lung Cancer Treatment, Says a Source Close to His Family.

His note read that the last few weeks have been very difficult for him and his family. "But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers," he added. "And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family."

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way," Sanjay further added.

Check Out Sanjay Dutt's Post Here:

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

"I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," the actor concluded his note thanking the medical staff.

A few days back, in a conversation with Hakim Alim, Sanjay had said that he will recover from cancer soon. The actor said that he has movies like Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2 to look forward to. Sanjay Dutt Says ‘Will Beat Cancer and Resume KGF 2 Shoot and Shamshera Dubbing Soon’ (Watch Video).

Sanjay has not openly talked about his cancer diagnosis but has about his deteriorating health. Reports suggested that he was suffering from stage 3 lung cancer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).