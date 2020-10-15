Actor Sanjay Dutt who had reportedly traveled to Dubai for his health treatment, on Wednesday got a new hair-do in Mumbai, and spoke about beating "cancer." In a video posted by hairstylist Aalim Hakim, Dutt is seen showing his treatment scar on his head while he addresses his cancer diagnosis stating that he will be "out of this cancer soon." "Hi, this Sanjay Dutt. Aalim its good to be back in your salon. Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh – List of Bollywood Stars Who Turned Vegetarian During Lockdown

Love the hair cut. If you see this, this is the recent scar in my life but I'll beat it, I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon," Dutt said in the video. Sanjay Dutt’s Recent Picture from his Hospital Visit Worries Fans

Check Out Aalim Hakim's Instagram Video Below:

The video sees, Dutt seated on a chair while Hakim stands right next to him as he talks about his years-old family relation with Hakim. This comes roughly two months after Dutt announced that he is taking a short break from work for his medical treatment.