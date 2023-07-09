Sanjeev Kumar had this charming personality which made him really alluring to watch. He wasn't a conventional looking hero and yet when he romanced his co-stars, it was pure love. We feel the fact that people didn't know where to bracket him helped Kumar do a plethora of interesting characters and not stick to just romantic do-gooders. So there's a patient with mental illness in Khilona, a retired but revengeful jailer in Sholay, a deaf and mute father in Koshish and much more. His filmography is thus an enviable one that any actor would love to claim as theirs. Sanjeev Kumar’s Biography Reveals Unknown Facets of the Late Actor’s Life and His Special Bond With Sivaji Ganesan.

And the fact that Sanjeev Kumar never had issues playing elderly roles to people like Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and more. But when Yash Chopra wanted him to play Rekha's husband and steal Amitabh Bachchan's love in Silsila, he was hesitant. Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Actor Played Jaya Bachchan's Father And Husband In The Year 1972?.

As per a Hindustan Times article, Yash Chopra tailed him to Bangalore to narrate the role to Sanjeev Kumar. Chopra managed to convince him after he narrated the scene where Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan take the stage to dance together.

