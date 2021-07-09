Sanjeev Kumar was one of the greatest actors of Indian Cinema. There was something distinctly likable about Haribhai, as he was fondly known in the industry. Although he is mostly remembered for his role of a strict jailor and a vengeful father in Sholay, Kumar has done some exemplary work for which Indian Cinema will always be indebted to him. He won two National Film Awards for Dastak in 1970 and Koshish in 1972. One thing that everyone distinctly remembers about him is his elderly roles. Be it Sholay as we mentioned above or Mausam or Parichay or Trishul for that matter, Kumar had this amazing quality of making you feel at ease with these aged characters. His chemistry or pairing with Jaya Bachchan has been legendary; they have worked together in eight movies. Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary Special: 7 Essential Classics of the Brilliant Actor That You Should Not Miss (And Where to Watch Them Online)

On his birth anniversary today, we will tell you about a coincidence which we don't think even Kumar had realised at that time. His favourite co-star Jaya Bachchan played both his wife and daughter in two different movies which released in 1972. He played Bachchan's father in Parichay and her husband in Koshish. Thursday Throwback! When a Young Anil Kapoor and Lucky Ali Played Step-Brothers in a Sanjeev Kumar, Rakhee Gulzar Film

Sanjeev Kumar portrayed Jaya Bachchan’s husband (Koshish), father (Parichay) & father-in-law (Sholay). They worked together in 8 films. pic.twitter.com/JTlb7oBcHD — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) November 6, 2017

Other films that both of them have worked with are Anamika, Naya Din Nayi Raat, Jai Jwala and others.

