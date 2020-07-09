The legendary Sanjeev Kumar would have been 82 today had he been around. He was only 48 when he passed away on November 6, 1985. The late actor won the National Award twice, for his roles in "Dastak" and "Koshish". Born on July 9, 1938 as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, Sanjeev Kumar forayed into Bollywood with the film "Hum Hindustani" in 1960. He has delivered memorable performances in films like "Anubhav" (1971), "Koshish" (1972), "Aandhi" and "Sholay" (1975), "Shatranj Ke Khilari" (1977), "Pati Patni Aur Woh" (1978), "Nauker" (1979), and "Angoor" (1982). Jagdeep Passes Away: From Sholay to Andaz Apna Apna, 5 Truly Funny Scenes of the Veteran Comedian That Will Keep Us in Smiles for Years (Watch Videos)

Throughout Thursday, Twitter was buzz with netizens paying tribute the legendary actor, who won the hearts of millions with his acting skills, warm smile and expressive eyes. "Birth anniversary of a legend.. Sanjeev Kumar, the most versatile actor. His charm, his elegance, the eyes... gold!" shared a user. "Happy birthday Sanjeev Kumar. An actor who could act merely through his eyes.. My top favorites will be -- Sholay, Trishul, Angoor, Koshish, Devata, Aandhi and Nauker. What are your favorites?" expressed another user. "Watching Angoor makes you realise what a big loss Sanjeev Kumar's early death has been for Indian films! #SanjeevKumar acted in genres ranging from romantic dramas to thrillers. He did not mind playing roles that were non-glamorous, such as characters well beyond his age," wrote another user. RIP Jagdeep: Throwback Pictures of the Veteran Actor With His Sons, Jaaved and Naved Jafri that Will Take You Back in Time

"#SanjeevKumar was an iconic actor who began his career with Hum Hindustani and went on to play leading roles in several hit movies. He never hesitated to play challenging roles. He played role of mute person in iconic movie Koshish...His movie Anokhi Raat is among my favorite movies. 'Oh re taal mile nadi ke jal mein nadi mile sagar mein' is all time favorite song. 'Meri jaan mujhe jaan na kaho, meri jaan' is another great song from his movie Anubhav, sung by #Geetadutt," recalled a fan.

Khilona is considered as one of the most career defining film of #SanjeevKumar. It featured ravishing & gorgeous Mumtaz with Jetendra & Shatrughan Sinha. The title song by Mohd. Rafi is not only melodious but bears helplessness. One of the finest songs in #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/XjenqEJBI9 — Scheff ✏🎬🎸🥁📚 (@shafiqulhasan81) July 9, 2020

#SanjeevKumar Remembering a legend. Actor par excellence. Sholay Aandhi. Trishool pic.twitter.com/PQNfDj8Qbq — Vaishali goyal (@dr_vaishali7) July 9, 2020

Happy Birthday to the most versatile Haribhai Jarwala #SanjeevKumar pic.twitter.com/RbhFmdS8En — Arvind J Shah 🇮🇳 (@arvindjshah) July 9, 2020

An inherited congenial heart disease, caused premature deaths in his family, at 48, he suffered a massive heart attack,causing his death.His younger brother died before him his other brother Kishore died 6 mnths later..no one lives beyond 50 in his family #SanjeevKumar pic.twitter.com/lcTdQEhtQO — 卐 पंडितायन 卐 (@sayani_pandit) July 9, 2020

"Tribute To My Favourite Actor Sanjeev Kumar Ji On His 82nd Birth Anniversary. A Versatile Actor Who Can Play Every Difficult Role Like A Boss. Unfortunately The Actor Who Played Many Elderly Roles, Left This World Just At Age Of 48. But He Will Be Remembered. I Became His Fan After Watching His Film Like Mausam, Arjun Pandit, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Sholay, Manchali, Aandhi, Etc. And His Charismatic Smile Cannot Be Forgotten. My Tribute To The Legend On His Birthday. Om Shanti. #SanjeevKumar #TributeToLegend," tweeted another fan.

