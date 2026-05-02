Shah Rukh Khan and Pregnant Deepika Padukone’s Viral Video: SRK Praised for Supporting Co-Star on ‘King’ Set (Watch)

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Behind-the-scenes footage from the South African set of the upcoming action-drama King has gone viral, capturing a quiet moment of chivalry between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The video, which surfaced across social media platforms this week, shows Khan assisting a pregnant Padukone as she navigated a flight of stairs during a break in filming. ‘King’: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town; Leaked Pictures From Set Go Viral.

Shah Rukh Khan and Pregnant Deepika Padukone’s Viral Video:

[Video] Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of #King pic.twitter.com/nOKngZSGbw — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) May 1, 2026

‘King and Queen’ Duo Goes Viral

The clip features Khan, dressed in black, looking back to offer his hand to Padukone, who is currently expecting her second child. The actress accepted the gesture as they made their way up the steps together. Fans of the duo, who first appeared together in the 2007 hit Om Shanti Om, were quick to celebrate the "Shahpika" reunion. "Seeing SRK & Deepika walk hand-in-hand in those King leaks just took me back to all those butterflies from Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year," one fan commented. Others dubbed the pair the "King and Queen" of the industry, noting that their on-screen chemistry continues to "age like fine wine."

Siddharth Anand Urges No Leaks

The production team is currently in South Africa to film what are reported to be crucial climax sequences and a song featuring both actors. Earlier in the week, the stars were spotted in coordinated shades of brown as they arrived for the shoot. However, the surge of leaked multimedia has prompted a formal response from the production. Director Siddharth Anand issued a statement on social media requesting that fans refrain from circulating unauthorised footage, "Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to." ‘I Will Miss Seeing You More Than You Will’: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable To Meet Fans on His 60th Birthday Due to Safety Concerns (View Post)

‘King’ Release Date

King is one of the most anticipated titles of 2026, notably marking the first time Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. While plot details remain strictly confidential, the film is described as a high-octane action drama. The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on December 24, 2026. This holiday slot places King in direct competition with major Hollywood tentpoles, arriving just one week after the debut of Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday and the sci-fi epic Dune: Part Three.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).