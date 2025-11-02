Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 on November 2, shared a heartfelt note on X for his fans who had gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat. The superstar revealed that he was advised by authorities not to step out and greet them due to crowd control and safety concerns. “My deepest apologies to all of you,” SRK wrote, expressing genuine regret over the situation. He added, “I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love.” His message quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with birthday wishes and messages of support. Every year, the actor’s birthday is marked by massive gatherings outside Mannat, where he waves to fans from his balcony - a tradition he dearly missed this time. ‘King and King’s Princess’: Suhana Khan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post for Shah Rukh Khan As ‘King’ Teaser Unveils on SRK's 60th Birthday (View Post).

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Note on X – See Post

Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

