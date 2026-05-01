‘King’: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town; Leaked Pictures From Set Go Viral

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Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have reunited in Cape Town, South Africa, to film a major schedule for the upcoming action thriller King. Leaked images from the set, which surfaced on May 1, 2026, show the duo filming what appears to be a song or a high-profile sequence. The shoot has garnered significant attention as Padukone is currently filming while pregnant with her second child, a fact recently celebrated by fans following her official announcement. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Release Date: SRK Starrer Faces IMAX Screen Crunch Against Hollywood Releases; INR 500 Crore Breakeven Target Set.

Deepika Padukone Returns to Work With ‘King’

The leaked visuals from the South African set capture the long-time collaborators walking hand-in-hand. Padukone is seen in a flowing, earthy-toned floral dress, while Khan sports a rugged look with salt-and-pepper hair and a striped button-down shirt.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots With SRK for ‘King’ in South Africa

The images quickly went viral across platforms like X and Reddit, where fans noted the visual chemistry between the two stars. Crew members and production equipment are visible in the background, suggesting an outdoor location shoot during the film’s current 18-day international schedule.

Deepika Padukone Films During Pregnancy

Despite announcing her second pregnancy earlier this week, Padukone has continued to fulfil her professional commitments. Sources close to the production indicate that the actress is working under strict safety protocols and carefully managed schedules.

In addition to King, Padukone is also reportedly involved in the sci-fi action film Raaka, directed by Atlee. Reports suggest she intends to complete her primary filming duties for both projects before taking maternity leave, balancing the physically demanding nature of high-budget action cinema with her personal milestones.

More About ‘King’

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is one of the most anticipated releases of the 2026 holiday season. The film marks a significant milestone as it features Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in her theatrical debut. The ensemble cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The production has recently moved to Cape Town for its climax and song sequences after previous schedules in Mumbai and various European locations. The film’s score is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with rumours suggesting a potential collaboration with international artist Ed Sheeran for the soundtrack.

‘King’ Release Date

The film is currently slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026. King is expected to be a high-octane spectacle, with production costs estimated at approximately INR 350 crore, making it one of the largest Indian cinematic ventures currently in production. Australian Minister Tony Burke Says He Is a Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan, Calls ‘Om Shanti Om’ His Favourite Bollywood Movie (Watch Video).

This project marks the sixth collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, a partnership that began with her debut in Om Shanti Om and most recently included the 2023 blockbuster Jawan.a

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).