Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, took to social media to express his gratitude to singer Diljit Dosanjh for his kindness and support. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Song ‘Tenu Ki Pata’: Aryan Khan Lends Voice With Diljit Dosanjh, Ujwal Gupta in Power-Packed Number (Watch Video).

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Veer-Zaara actor shared a video featuring Diljit and his son Aryan Khan. In the clip, the Punjabi singer is seen recording the song Tenu Ki Pata, while Aryan sits in the recording room, enjoying the session. The young star also arranged for Diljit to talk to Shah Rukh Khan over a video call. The clip further captures Aryan and Diljit sharing a warm hug and bonding.

SRK Posts Heartwarming Video of Aryan Khan Bonding With Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

In the caption of his post, SRK also humorously mentioned his son Aryan, hoping he wasn’t too much trouble during the song recording. The Dilwale actor also promoted the release of the song Tenu Ki Pata and the Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which premieres on 18 September.

The 59-year-old actor wrote, “A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji….you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u. #TenuKiPata out now! Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.”

On September 11, the makers released the third song from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Tenu Ki Pata. The foot-tapping number is composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta. The track also includes a special twist—Aryan Khan, who directed the show, lends his voice for a few lines, marking his debut as a singer.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood will mark the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created and directed by Aryan himself, alongside co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Set in a stylised yet chaotic world, the show will premiere on Netflix on September 18. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Aryan Khan Unveils First Look of Directorial Debut Featuring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and More (Watch Video).

The star-studded cast includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).