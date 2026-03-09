Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially joined the ranks of the world’s wealthiest individuals, debuting on the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. With an estimated net worth of USD 1.3 billion, Khan’s inclusion marks a major milestone for the Indian entertainment industry, reflecting the transition of film icons into global business moguls. Hurun Global Rich List 2021: India Climbs to Third Spot; Mukesh Ambani Among 209 Indian Billionaires in The List.

Shah Rukh Khan Enters Global Rich List

The 2026 report, released on March 5, calculates wealth based on assets recorded up to January 15, 2026. Khan’s rise to the global list follows his appearance on the Hurun India Rich List in 2025. His financial growth is attributed to a diversified portfolio that includes his production powerhouse, Red Chillies Entertainment, a majority stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise and an extensive array of brand ownerships.

Hurun List Highlights

The Hurun Report highlights a significant shift in how modern celebrities accumulate fortune. Leadership at Hurun noted that strategic business ownership and technology investments now often outpace traditional earnings from film or music performances. “The 2026 list reflects a new era where brand equity is converted into business equity,” the report stated. Khan joins an elite group of entertainment and sports figures on the list, including music icons Jay-Z, Taylor Swift and Rihanna, as well as sports legends Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. Mukesh Ambani Reclaims Top Spot as India's Richest, Gautam Adani Second: Hurun India Rich List 2025.

India Ranks Third on Hurun Global Rich List

The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 also underscores India’s growing economic footprint. China remains the global leader with 1,110 billionaires, followed by the United States with 1,000. India solidified its third-place position with 308 billionaires, a jump from previous years that reflects a vibrant entrepreneurial landscape. While Khan is a high-profile new entrant, the report noted that India’s billionaire growth is being driven across sectors, including healthcare, technology, and consumer goods. Notably, Mumbai continues to serve as India’s billionaire capital, housing 95 of the country's wealthiest individuals.

Shah Rukh Khan Reunites With Siddharth Anand

Despite his growing business empire, Khan remains prolific in cinema. He is currently filming the high-octane action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The project serves as a reunion for the duo following the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. King is set to be a significant family milestone, marking the theatrical debut of Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. She previously appeared in a streaming production in 2023 but will now take on a full-fledged role alongside her father. Who Is Jayshree Ullal? Know About the Indian-Origin Arista Networks CEO Who Topped the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

‘King’ Star Cast

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the upcoming film King boasts a star-studded ensemble. Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the primary antagonist, with early glimpses of his intense transformation already generating buzz online. The cast further includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026, King is already shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated cinematic events of the year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).