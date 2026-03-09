The wedding celebrations of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji have become a major social media talking point following a viral video of Nita Ambani dancing alongside Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The trio’s energetic performance to Salman Khan's hit track Salaam-e-Ishq has captivated netizens, marking a rare moment where the world of business royalty and cinema legends shared the stage for a synchronised dance routine. Jeet Adani Wedding: From Travis Scott Performance to 1000+ Luxury Cars for Guests, What Reports Say About Lavish Celebrations Planned for Gautam Adani’s Son and His Would-Be Wife Diva Shah.

Nita Ambani and Bachchans’ Viral Dance – Watch

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Nita Ambani’s Dance With Bachchans

In the widely circulated clip, Nita Ambani joined the Bachchan couple on stage, matching their steps with remarkable poise. The group performed to the title track of the 2007 film Salaam-e-Ishq, a song originally composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. While Aishwarya is globally recognised for her technical dance prowess and Abhishek for his screen presence, it was Nita Ambani’s ability to keep pace with the seasoned performers that surprised many attendees. The performance quickly became the highlight of the evening, drawing cheers from the high-profile audience at the venue. Gautam Adani Birthday: Jeet Adani Wishes His Father on 'Adani Day', Says 'Everyday We Learn From You'.

Aishwarya Rai Stuns in Blue Ethnic Look

The celebrities maintained a coordinated aesthetic for the grand occasion. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a dark blue embellished traditional suit set, while Abhishek Bachchan complemented her in a matching dark blue bandhgala sherwani paired with white trousers. Nita Ambani stood out in a vibrant emerald-green ethnic ensemble. Reports later confirmed that both Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan who was also in attendance wore custom designs by Manish Malhotra for the festivities.

Orry Shares Inside Pics From Adani Wedding

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, provided additional glimpses into the glittering night via Instagram. His stories featured selfies with the Bachchans, the newlyweds Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji, and other notable guests, including actor Ananya Panday and designer Manish Malhotra. The wedding, attended by a "who’s who" of India’s elite, also saw the presence of entrepreneur Tasheen Rahimtoola and art collector Shalini Passi. This event follows a busy week for the Bachchans and Ambanis, who were also spotted together at the high-profile wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be World-Class ‘Gateway to Goodness’, Says Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani.

Abhishek Bachchan Gears Up for 'King'

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains in the spotlight following her acclaimed performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II. Abhishek Bachchan, who recently appeared in the comedy Housefull 5 (2025) is currently preparing for his role in the upcoming film King, where he will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).