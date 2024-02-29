Actress Payal Ghosh will essay the role of yesteryear superstar Zeenat Aman in the upcoming biopic titled Shaque: The Doubt. Zeenat, who is known for participating in beauty pageants, began her acting career in 1970 with the movie The Evil Within. She gained recognition for her work in movies like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Qurbani, Dostana, and Don, among many others. Zeenat Aman Challenges Age Norms As She Celebrates First Anniversary of Instagram Debut, Reflects on Her 'Transformative Year' (View Stylish Pics).

The 72-year-old actress has also become a trending personality on the photo-sharing application Instagram, on which she debuted in February 2023. She keeps on sharing her various throwback pictures and professional updates on her social media handle.

Payal Ghosh to Play Zeenat Aman in Shaque – The Doubt:

Talking about portraying Zeenat, Payal, who was last seen in Fire of Love: Red, said: "This is a humongous opportunity for me. I am really glad and fortunate that so much of faith has been entrusted in me that they feel I can play such an iconic personality on-screen." Zeenat Aman Drops Unseen Pic from 70s, Reveals How She Used to Hide Her Identity in a Burkha to Watch Films in Theatres – Check Out Her Post.

"Zeenat Aman is a legend, and getting to essay her on-screen is one of the biggest opportunities any actor of today's time can get. I am so excited and looking forward to doing a good job on the project. I am thrilled, and all I want to promise to my fans is that I am going to do my best for this," she added. Shaque: The Doubt is directed by Rajeev Chaudhari.

