Mumbai, July 23: Actress Payal Ghosh has pitched in on the ever-growing South Vs Bollywood debate. She claimed that South has more clarity and professionalism. When asked to compare the work cultures of the two industries, Payal shared, "I have had the experience of working with both industries, and whatever opportunity I have got in both industries, I am very grateful to everyone for the same."

She revealed that she personally finds the South industry a little more polished and professional. "They have more clarity about what they want unlike the majority of people in Bollywood. What’s amazing is the way everyone is treated normally during a film in South. Be it the star of the film or the crew, everyone is responsible equally towards the betterment of the project. If the crew will reach on set at 7 AM in South, even the lead actors will." Payal Ghosh Who Accused Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Harassment, Blasts Him for His Offensive Remark on Brahmins.

She added that while there is discipline on the set of a South film, Bollywood believes in going with the flow. "On the other hand, in Bollywood, its a lot about going with the flow to be honest. So many times I have observed something being said and what eventually happened was something totally different. If they say that they will start shooting post 7 AM, things don’t start on the floor before 11 AM." Urvashi Rautela’s Whopping INR 7 Crore Performance Video in Jeddah Goes Viral; ‘Jaat’ Actress Thanks Saudi Arabia in Post (Watch).

Spelling out some more differences between the two industries, Payal added, "The vision and clarity in South is definitely more. They follow what they have prepared in the storyboard of the film, and not just that, they execute the same process at the production and post-production level. On the other hand, on many occasions in Bollywood, what’s planned and what’s executed are two different things. A lot of times, shots are taken and dumped for the editor, and the attitude is about figuring out in the edit." She has come to the conclusion that both Bollywood and South have their own legacy, positives, and negatives. "We must celebrate that ahead of anything else since both the industries contribute heavily to the magic which the Indian film industry creates,” Payal concluded.

