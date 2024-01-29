Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently became quite popular for her active social media presence. The actress is known for sharing vibrant stories from her personal and professional life with her fans worldwide. On January 29, the Bollywood diva took to her social media and shared a beautiful post showcasing her love for watching films in the theatres. The actress shared two pictures. In the first picture, we can see the actress in the present time cheering as she watches a film in the theatres. The other picture features a young Zeenat enjoying a film in the theatres. Sharing the post, Zeenat penned a long caption beautifully describing her love for watching cinema in the theatres, even in this modern era of OTT. The actress also revealed how she used to hide her identity to go to the theatres and watch movies like everyone else. The yesteryear actress also asked her followers to share similar movie-watching experiences in the comments. Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman Feels Deepika Padukone Is the Best Fit To Play Rupa in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ Sequel.

Check Out Zeenat Aman’s Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

