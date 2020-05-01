Sharmaji Namkeen: Rishi Kapoor's Last Movie Will Release after Production Gets Completed

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise has saddened one and all. The actor left for heavenly abode on April 30 and his funeral was attended by around 20 close friends and family members. The veteran star was earlier in the US receiving his treatment for bone marrow cancer but had returned to India after his treatment. However, he eventually succumbed to his condition and his fans wondered if they will ever get an opportunity to watch him on the big screen once again. Well, the good news is they can. Rishi Kapoor the Husband Was Better Than the Boyfriend, Wrote Neetu Kapoor in the Actor's Memoir.

Rishi had already shot for his next release, Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla and there's no way the producers are willing to abandon his last project. Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is on board as the producers and they will ensure that Kapoor's last big release will be able to hit the celluloid. “Excel has no intention of abandoning the film or leaving it incomplete. Sharmaji Namkeen was Rishi sir’s last film and we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the film is completed. It’s the least we can do to honour the memory of Rishi sir,” said a source in his conversation with Pinkvilla.

Rishi Kapoor was a strong follower of his father, Raj Kapoor's saying that a 'show must go on.' The actor was supposed to start shooting for the movie in January but producers decided to postpone the schedule after his sister, Ritu Nanda passed away in the same month. However, Rishi being a true professional insisted on coming to work. "What happened is personal but work is my profession. I am equally responsible for both," he had said when producers insisted on him extending his break. Rakesh Roshan Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor Consoled Him Over the Phone As He Broke the News Of Rishi Kapoor's Death.

Rishi's demise is a huge blow to the entire industry and his void will never be filled.