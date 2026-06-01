Shekhar Kapur Showers Praise on 15-Year-Old IPL Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Says, ‘I Could Have Cast Him in Masoom’

Padma Bhushan awardee Shekhar Kapur is fascinated with the innocence of India’s youngest cricketer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and wants to cast him in his film Masoom. However, there’s one limitation. The 15-year-old has witnessed a meteoric rise owing to his stellar performance in the game, particularly in the IPL. On Sunday, Shekhar Kapur took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of the cricketer. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Comeback to Ravi Shastri's 'Kitna Doodh Pite Hain?' at IPL 2026 Presentation Goes Viral (Watch Video).

He also penned a note, as he wrote, “If Sooryavanshi wasn’t such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film”. Masoom: The New Generation is set to explore evolving ideas of identity, family, love, and migration through a modern lens while retaining the emotional core that made the original film resonate across generations.

Why Shekhar Kapur Wouldn’t Be Able To Cast Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in ‘Masoom’

If sooryavanshi wasn’t such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film z.. pic.twitter.com/p8vaLzq1e2 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 31, 2026

The film reportedly shall bring together an accomplished ensemble cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kaveri Kapur. It is currently in pre-production and is slated to commence production later this year. Talking about Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the teenage prodigy is a left-handed batter from Bihar who emerged as one of Indian cricket’s most exciting young talents.

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals, he made headlines in IPL 2025 by becoming the youngest to score a century in IPL history with a stunning 101 off 38 balls against the Gujarat Titans. His century came in just 35 balls, the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian and the second-fastest overall in tournament history. He also smashed the fastest fifty of IPL 2025, reaching the milestone in 17 balls. Across his debut IPL season, he scored 252 runs in seven innings at a strike rate above 200, including one century and one fifty.

Following his breakthrough season in IPL 2025, the cricketer had a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign for the Rajasthan Royals. He finished among the tournament’s leading run-scorers, amassing 776 runs at a strike rate above 237, including a century, multiple half-centuries, and a record 72 sixes. His standout knocks included a 103 off 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator, and several ultra-fast fifties, including two reached in just 15 balls. Shekhar Kapur Votes for John Abraham As Next James Bond, Says He Has Cool ‘Shaken Not Stirred’ Persona (See Post).

Suryavanshi’s fearless powerplay batting and consistency made him one of the defining performers of IPL 2026 and a key figure in Rajasthan’s playoff run. However, Rajasthan Royals were eliminated from the IPL 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).