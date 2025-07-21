Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, best known for her work in 90s films like Gopi Kishan, Khuda Gawah and Bewafa Sanam, grabbed everyone's attention once again after she appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18 in 2024. During a recent interview, the 51-year-old actress opened up about a frightening and bizarre rumour that left everyone shocked during the filming of her 1995 film Raghuveer. The movie featuring Suniel Shetty as the male lead also starred Suresh Oberoi, Sudha Chandran and Mohnish Behl in key roles. She revealed that during the shoot, rumours about the actress being shot dead spread like wildfire, which caused a lot of panic at her home. ‘The Best Moment of Our Lives’: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fame Shilpa Shirodkar Celebrates Daughter Anoushka Ranjit’s Graduation With Emotional Note (See Post).

Shilpa Shirodkar Recalls Death Hoax During ‘Raghuveer’ Shoot

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that she was once rumoured to have been shot dead during the shooting of her film Raghuveer with Suniel Shetty. Later, the film's producer shared that it was a promotional stunt. However, the situation had created panic at the actress' house as soon as it was spread.

She said, "I was in Kullu Manali. My dad was trying to call the hotel because we didn't have mobile phones at that time. I was shooting with Suniel Shetty there. Everyone who was watching the shoot kept thinking if this is Shilpa or someone else because they knew the news." The actress added that when she had returned to the hotel, there were around 20-25 missed calls. "My parents were worried, there was a headline in a newspaper that 'Shilpa Shirodkar was shot dead'."

However, the film's producer later told her that it was a promotional stunt. Sharing her response to the revelation, the actress said, "When he told me, I was like 'Okay'. Yes, thoda zyada hogaya. (This is a bit too much). There was no PR activity or anything at that time. The film worked well, so I wasn't really angry." ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fame Actress Shilpa Shirodkar Recovers From COVID-19, Says She’s ‘Feeling Fine’.

Talking about her stint on Bigg Boss 18, the actress was one of the favourites to win the show and was eliminated just before the finale week. She made it to the top 7 along with Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh.

