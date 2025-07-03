Actress and Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar recently celebrated a proud moment as her daughter, Anoushka Ranjit, graduated. Taking to social media, Shilpa shared a series of emotional photos and videos from the ceremony, expressing her overwhelming pride. In a touching caption, she wrote, “Our dear Anoushka, Graduated to move on to the next phase of her life. Sitting there and watching you on that stage was the best moment of our lives. You make us so so so proud. You have worked so hard to achieve your dream my girl. No one owns this moment its YOUR’s. Be proud of yourself and keep flying. Today Maa and Papa must be so happy and celebrating your success in heaven and showering you with blessings and love. Keep shinning my little big girl and remember dont let the world Shrink you. Yours forever and super proud… Mumma” Shilpa called it one of the most special days of her life and told her daughter never to let the world shrink her light. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fame Actress Shilpa Shirodkar Tests COVID Positive Again Amid New Wave, Urges Fans To Stay Safe and Wear Masks (View Post)

Shilpa Shirodkar Shares Heartwarming Photos on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit (@shilpashirodkar73)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)