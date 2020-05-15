Sidharth Malhotra Calls Akshay Kumar His Big Brother While Responding to A Fan Query About His Brothers Co-Star

Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra considers superstar Akshay Kumar as his "big brother". Recently, Sidharth conducted an interactive session with his fans on Twitter. When a user asked him about his bond with Akshay, Sidharth happily responded, saying he is like his "big brother". Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor’s Ek Villain Gets a Lovely Tribute in the Acclaimed Netflix Film The Half of It That You Shouldn’t Miss (Watch Video)

Sidharth also added a red heart emoji to his response. For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Akshay have worked together in the film "Brothers", which was released in 2015. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film "Warriors". Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah – All Films Rumoured to Release Straight on OTT Platforms and What’s Their Real Status.

Speaking of Sidharth's upcoming projects, he will be seen in " Shershaah", which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra.