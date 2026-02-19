Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar continues to bring his signature wit to the television screen as the host of Wheel of Fortune India. In a newly released promo for an upcoming special episode, the actor is seen playfully pulling the leg of popular content creator RJ Mahvash. From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ India to ‘The 50’: Reality TV Shows To Watch Out for in 2026.

RJ Mahvash’s Puzzle Moment Goes Viral

The episode, which features 100 prominent digital creators, showcases a humorous exchange when Mahvash attempts to solve a word puzzle before the letters have even appeared on the board. The interaction has since gone viral, highlighting the lighthearted atmosphere of the Indian adaptation of the legendary global game show.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kidney’ Joke

The SonyLIV promo captures Mahvash staring intently at the blank puzzle screen. Noticing her concentration, Akshay Kumar remarks, “I can see that you’re very confused.” When Mahvash explains that she is already trying to crack the code, the host points out the impossibility of the task given the empty board. “Kisi ka baap nahi solve kar sakta (Nobody’s father can solve it),” Akshay joked. Pushing the banter further, he made a mock-extravagant offer: “I will give INR 1 crore to anybody who solves this. Forget INR 1 crore, I’ll give you my kidney too.” The comment left Mahvash and the studio audience in splits. Akshay Kumar Set to Host Indian Edition of Emmy-winning Game Show 'Wheel of Fortune'.

RJ Mahvash Blames Anxiety

Taking to Instagram to share the promo, RJ Mahvash revealed that her eagerness was actually a result of nerves. “I was trying to solve it before it was even revealed due to anxiety,” she wrote in her stories. Reflecting on the shoot, she jokingly warned her followers to skip the episode, claiming her "destiny did not help" her that day. “Iss din mere sath to jitna ghalat ho sakta tha, HUA THA (Everything that could go wrong with me did that day),” she posted, while also sharing a fan's defense that even if she couldn't solve it yet, a person is at least allowed to "think."

RJ Mahvash Shot Episode With 101 Fever

Despite the onscreen hilarity, Mahvash revealed that she was battling a high fever during the recording. Sharing photos from the set earlier this February, she noted that she pushed through a 101-degree fever because "the show must go on." She was full of praise for the host’s off-camera persona, describing the experience as a career highlight. “@akshaykumar Sir you are a starrrrr. Found him sweetest of all the people I have worked with honestly,” she shared with her followers. ‘Wheel of Fortune’: Akshay Kumar Relives His ‘Gajab Beizzati Moment’ During Reality Game Show, Says ‘My Friend Had Actually Started Crying’.

About ‘Wheel of Fortune India’

Wheel of Fortune India premiered on January 27, 2026, marking Akshay Kumar's latest stint as a television host. The show follows the classic format where contestants spin a giant carnival wheel and solve word puzzles to win cash prizes and luxury rewards. The creator-special episode is set to feature a star-studded lineup of digital influencers, including Mithila Palkar and Danish Sait. The show airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and is available for streaming on the SonyLIV app.

