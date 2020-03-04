Sidharth Malhotra Confirms Vardhan Ketkar's Thriller Which Is A Remake Of Thadam

Photo Credit: Twitter

A few days back, there were reports that Sidharth Malhotra will play a double role in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Thadam. The conjecture can now be put to rest as Sidharth has confirmed he is part of the movie without mentioning that it's a remake. He tweeted about his excitement for the project which will release on November 20. It will be Ketkar's debut directorial. The original Tamil movie had Arun Vijay in the lead along with Tanya Hope and Smruthy Venkat. Aashiqui 3 Cast: Mohit Suri Clarifies About Alia Bhatt Starring Opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the Romantic Drama

A source had informed Mumbai Mirror earlier, "After several rounds of discussions and recce, they zeroed in on Delhi. The team will shoot at real locations in the Capital city. The chase sequences will be canned on busy streets. Sid, who sports two looks in the film—a suave businessman and a rowdy—will undergo look tests and workshops in April to create the avatars."

Double trouble! Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with @itsbhushankumar, @MuradKhetani and #VardhanKetkar. See you at the movies on 20th November, 2020@Cine1Studios @TSeries pic.twitter.com/6KwOTjeFG7 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 4, 2020

Thadam was a box office winner when it released last year. It was the fifth most successful film in Tamil in 2019. Hopefully, Sidharth will be able to recreate the same box office magic here too especially when he badly needs a hit.