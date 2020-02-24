Aashiqui 3 Cast: Mohit Suri Clarifies About Alia Bhatt Starring Opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the Romantic Drama

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri, was one of the hit films of 2013. Be the storyline, music, songs, lead pair’s (Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor) chemistry, fans and critics gave this film a thumbs up. Aashiqui 2 was a commercial success at the box-office, and now there have been talks doing rounds on Aashiqui 3. Rumours are rife that Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are being considered to play the lead roles. In an interview to a leading daily, Suri has given a clarification about Aashiqui 3 cast. Orignal Aashiqui Trio - Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal, Deepak Tijori - Reunite For The Kapil Sharma Show and Twitter Loses Its Calm.

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have won hearts with their onscreen chemistry in the films, Student of the Year and Kapoor & Sons. And when speculations started doing rounds that Sid and Alia are teaming up again, fans were excited about it. However, filmmaker Mohit Suri has something else to say. When he was asked about Aashiqui 3 cast, Mohit Suri told HT, “I have been working on the script of that. With Aashiqui 3, I have to get the script and the music right before I start work on it. Sid is a friend and we do hang out, but no one has been confirmed for the film till now.” Is Aashiqui 3 Shelved Over Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur's Ego Hassles?

With that, Mohit Suri has put all rumours to rest with regards to the cast of Aashiqui 3. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Shershaah. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra that is slated to release in December. She is also making her south debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR.