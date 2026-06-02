Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Special: 'System' and Five Other Best Movies of the Bollywood Actress

Bollywood's 'Dabangg' girl, Sonakshi Sinha, marks her 39th birthday today, born on June 2, 1987. Over a decade in the industry, Sinha has carved a niche for herself, transitioning from a quintessential Hindi film heroine to a powerhouse performer across diverse genres and platforms. From her memorable debut to her impactful foray into streaming, here's a look at six of Sonakshi Sinha's best roles that showcase her range and enduring appeal. Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Fashion Forward Icon (View Pics).

1. 'Dabangg' (2010)

Sonakshi Sinha burst onto the silver screen with a bang in the action-comedy Dabangg, opposite superstar Salman Khan. Portraying the demure yet feisty village belle, Rajjo Pandey, Sinha instantly captivated audiences with her charm and screen presence. The film, released on September 10, 2010, was a massive commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2010 with a worldwide collection of INR 221.14 crore. Her performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, cementing her status as a promising new talent in Bollywood.

Role: Rajjo Pandey

Rajjo Pandey Director: Abhinav Kashyap

Abhinav Kashyap Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood Producers: Arbaaz Khan Productions (Arbaaz Khan)

Arbaaz Khan Productions (Arbaaz Khan) Where to Watch (India): Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, MX Player. Also available for rent/buy on Apple TV Store

Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, MX Player. Also available for rent/buy on Apple TV Store Where to Watch (US): Available for rent/buy on Amazon Video, Apple TV Store.

2. Lootera (2013)

Lootera remains a landmark film in Sinha's career, showcasing her dramatic prowess. In this period romantic drama, released on July 5, 2013, she delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Pakhi Roychoudhary, a fragile yet resilient Bengali aristocrat's daughter suffering from tuberculosis. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film, loosely based on O. Henry's short story 'The Last Leaf', garnered immense praise for Sinha's nuanced portrayal, earning her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and winning her the Zee Cine Awards for Best Actress Critics. The film collected an estimated INR 38.83 crore worldwide.

Role: Pakhi Roychoudhary

Pakhi Roychoudhary Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh

Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh Producers: Balaji Motion Pictures, Phantom Films (Anurag Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Vikas Bahl)

Balaji Motion Pictures, Phantom Films (Anurag Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Vikas Bahl) Where to Watch (India): Netflix. Also available for rent/buy on Amazon Video.

Netflix. Also available for rent/buy on Amazon Video. Where to Watch (US): Netflix. Also available for rent/buy on Amazon Video, Apple TV Store.

3. 'Akira' (2016)

In AR Murugadoss's action-thriller Akira, released on September 2, 2016, Sonakshi Sinha took on a powerful, titular role, portraying an aggressive college student fighting against a corrupt system. This remake of the Tamil film Mouna Guru allowed Sinha to perform intense action sequences, marking a significant shift from her earlier roles and earning appreciation for her bold avatar. The film, produced by Fox Star Studios and AR Murugadoss Productions, grossed approximately INR 45.51 crore worldwide.

Role: Akira Sharma

Akira Sharma Director: A. R. Murugadoss

A. R. Murugadoss Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anurag Kashyap

Sonakshi Sinha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anurag Kashyap Producers: Fox Star Studios, A.R. Murugadoss Productions

Fox Star Studios, A.R. Murugadoss Productions Where to Watch: Streaming information for this title is not readily available.

4. 'Mission Mangal' (2019)

Sonakshi Sinha was part of the inspiring ensemble cast in Mission Mangal, a drama based on the true story of India's Mars Orbiter Mission. Released on August 15, 2019, the film featured Sinha as Eka Gandhi, one of the dedicated scientists at ISRO. The Jagan Shakti-directed movie was a major commercial success, grossing INR 291 crore worldwide. Her performance, alongside an array of talented actors like Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was well-received, highlighting her ability to shine in collective narratives.

Role: Eka Gandhi

Eka Gandhi Director: Jagan Shakti

Jagan Shakti Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi Producers: Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions (Aruna Bhatia, Anil Naidu)

Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions (Aruna Bhatia, Anil Naidu) Where to Watch (India): Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar. Where to Watch (US): Available for rent/buy on Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play Movies.

5. 'Dahaad' (2023)

Sonakshi Sinha made a powerful and critically acclaimed debut in the web series space with Dahaad. In this Amazon Prime Video thriller, which premiered on May 12, 2023, she played the compelling role of Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati, investigating a series of mysterious disappearances. Her portrayal of the determined police officer navigating a patriarchal society earned her widespread praise and the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress Critics – Drama Series. The series was created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and also starred Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah.

Role: Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati

Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati Release Date: May 12, 2023 (Amazon Prime Video)

May 12, 2023 (Amazon Prime Video) Creators/Directors: Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar (creators), Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi (directors)

Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar (creators), Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi (directors) Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah Producers: Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby Films (Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar)

Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby Films (Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar) Where to Watch (India & US): Amazon Prime Video.

6. System (2026)

System follows Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha), an ambitious public prosecutor born into a privileged legal lineage. Despite her background, Neha's career is at a frustrating standstill because she hasn't been able to win a single case. Her father, Ravi Rajvansh (Ashutosh Gowariker)—a powerful and undefeated defense attorney—challenges her capability. To prove her merit and earn a coveted partnership at his reputed law firm, he sets a grueling condition: Neha must win 10 cases in a row without a single loss. Neha meets Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), an observant courtroom stenographer. Hailing from a completely different social background, Sarika becomes Neha’s anchor, providing critical insights, tips and hidden evidence. With Sarika's quiet guidance, Neha begins a phenomenal winning streak, successfully securing victories in nine consecutive cases. The real conflict ignites when Neha is handed her 10th and final case. As Neha digs deeper into the facts of her final case, she uncovers a shocking truth. Sonakshi Sinha in Prime Video’s ‘System’ and Other Actresses Who’ve Played Powerful Female Lawyers in Films and OTT.

Role: Neha Rajvansh

Neha Rajvansh Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, Ashutosh Gowariker

Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, Ashutosh Gowariker Producers: Baweja Studios (Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, Smitha Baliga)

Baweja Studios (Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, Smitha Baliga) Where to Watch (India) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Where to Watch (US & International) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

'System' Movie Trailer - Watch Video:

On her 39th birthday, Sonakshi Sinha's filmography stands as a testament to her growth as an artiste, continually pushing boundaries and delivering memorable performances that resonate with audiences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).