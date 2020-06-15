Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: 'Funerals, Chauthas and Homes Of Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops,' Says Shaheen Bhatt

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 12:09 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left the industry and the fans shocked. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Internet is full of condolence messages as well as pictures and posts. However, what also has surfaced is the callous way of reporting his death. This was done by circulating insensitive pictures of him after his demise, sensationalized headlines and also wild speculations. Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt has posted about the same in the most delicate manner. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative.

In a post that she shared on Instagram, she has written, "With every high profile death, we find ourselves in the same place- photos of mourners and dead alike are splashed all over every media outlet. Funerals, chautha's and homes of grieving families are not photo ops. They can't be." Check out the entire post below.

Shaheen Bhatt's Post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on

Indeed, it is true by every word what Bhatt wrote in her post. The very recent example of the same was seen during Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's funeral. The pictures and videos from inside the hospital and the grieving house were circulated on social media. This post by Shaheen was shared by many to spread the word. We hope this was the last time, any celebrity death was treated in such a terrible way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Shaheen Bhatt Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput passes away Sushant Singh Rajput Pics Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
