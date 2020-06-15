Coronavirus in India: Live Map

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 10:36 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 on Sunday. The late actor was reportedly working with depression. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai His postmortem was done at Cooper Hospital in Juhu. According to recent reports, the postmortem reports have confirmed his death was due to hanging. He was also tested for COVID-19 and the result is negative. Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism.

Sushant was last seen in films like Drive and Chhichhore. He debuted in acting space through TV serial, Pavitra Rishta. His career soared later on as he debuted through Kai Po Che and later on did many acclaimed films, showcasing amazing performances.

He was prepping up for the next release which was Dil Bechara. Sanjana Sanghi was debuting in Bollywood with this film. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity to lose someone so talented and self-made, who paved his way through thick and thin in this unpredictable industry. You will be missed SSR.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

