Patna, October 14: Who is Divya Gautam? The question comes as the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)) has named Divya Gautam, the cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as its candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections 2025. Notably, Divya Gautam will contest the Vidhan Sabha polls in Bihar from the Digha seat. She will face BJP leader Sanjeev Chaurasia, who is the sitting MLA of Digha assembly constituency.

Speaking to The Times of India, a spokesperson of the CPI-ML said that Divya Gautam will file her nomination paper on October 15. It must be recalled that CPI-ML is part of the INDIA Bloc in Bihar. Notably, Guatam's nomination has drawn attention due to her family's link to the late Bollywood star, in addition to her own political background as a student. So, if you're wondering, who is Divya Gautam, then scroll below to know more about her. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CPI(ML) Releases List of 18 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls in Bihar, Fields Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Divya Gautam From Digha Seat.

Who Is Divya Gautam?

A well-known stage artist, Divya Gautam, is the cousin of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is also an alumna of Patna University, where she studied Mass Communication. Gautam, who will fight the Bihar assembly election from the Digha seat, has also served as an assistant professor at the Patna Women's College for nearly three and a half years. It is learnt that she has been active in politics since her college days and was a prominent face of the All India Students’ Association (AISA). AISA is the student wing of CPI(ML).

In 2012, Divya Gautam was AISA's candidate for the president's post in the Patna University Students' Union elections. In that election, Gautam secured the second position. She has also been selected in the 64th BPSC examination, where she was allotted the post of supply inspector in the Bihar government. Instead of choosing a government job, Gautam opted for the path of social work and research. At present, the CPI-ML nominee is a junior research fellow (JRF)-qualified PhD research scholar. She has also qualified for UGC-NET. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Samrat Choudhary To Contest From Tarapur, Vijay Kumar Sinha Fielded in Lakhisarai.

With CPI-ML fielding Divya Gautam for the Bihar assembly elections, her candidacy has added a new dimension to the Digha contest. The state of Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. Will the NDA form the government once again in Bihar, or will the INDIA Bloc win the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls? Only time will tell.

