Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has made some startling new allegations regarding her brother's untimely demise, sparking fresh discussions surrounding the circumstances of his passing. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020 at his Bandra home. Now, Shweta Singh Kirti has claimed that two psychics, one from the United States and another from Mumbai, told her that the Kai Po Che! actor did not die by suicide but was allegedly killed by two people. Rhea Chakraborty Says ‘Satyameva Jayate’ As She Gets Her Passport Back After 5 Years in Sushant Singh Rajput Case (View Post).

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Believes He Did Not Die by Suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise in 2020 had sent shockwaves across the whole country, triggering massive media frenzy and a series of investigations by the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Although these investigations failed to hint at foul play, Shweta Singh Kirti’s latest allegations seem to suggest that the actor’s family refuses to accept the official conclusions.

Shweta revealed that soon after Sushant's demise, she was contacted by a US-based psychic through a family acquaintance. During a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, she said, "Aatmahathya kasie ho sakti hai? Jo fan tha aur bed tha, usmein distance hi itna nahi tha ki koi insaan latak sake waha par. Agar distance hai, stool use karoge, stool pe chadoge, usko tie karoge. Stool jaisa kuch tha hi nahi wahan par. Agar aap uska nishaan dekhoge na, wo dupatte ka nishaan hai hi nahi. Kapde ka nishaan hi nahi tha, thin sa ek chain type ka nishaan tha."

Translations - "How could it have been a suicide? The distance between the fan and the bed was not enough for someone to hang themselves. If someone wanted to commit suicide, they would've used a stool, but there was no stool present there. Even the mark on his neck didnt look like that of a cloth claimed to be used." Shweta also shared that she was contacted by a US psychic through a family friend who told her, " Uska murder hua hai, Do log aaye the." (Sushant was murdered, two people came). Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case: Bombay High Court Directs NCB to Return Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s Passport.

Watch Shweta Singh Kirti’s Podcast With Sushant Singh Rajput:

More About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case

Sushant Singh Rajput, best known for his roles in MS: Dhone the Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. His death was initially ruled a suicide. Later, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who had lived with him until six days before his death, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. She was investigated for drug-related offences, abetment, and embezzlement charges. A few days ago, the CBI submitted its closure report in the case, giving a clean chit to Rhea.

